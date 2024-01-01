mexc
XCHNG | XCHNG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

XCHNG Quick Project Information

$XCHNG (Chainge Token) serves as the native token of Chainge, a leading cross-chain agregated DEX and bridge infrastructure provider. Guided by industry leaders like Najam Kidwai, Dejun Qian and Mike Lempress, Chainge takes interoperability and DeFi a step further. Its mission is to empower users with seamless cross-chain trading capabilities for any token on any chain. Backed by a robust DCRM bridge infrastructure, Chainge currently ensures secure transactions across 55 blockchains through a versatile mobile self-custodial wallet and web trading platform that have currently surpassed $1Billion in cumulative trading volume.
You can find more information about XCHNG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

XCHNG Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XCHNG (XCHNG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XCHNG on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XCHNG or access MEXC XCHNG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XCHNG to gain higher income. Trade XCHNG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXCHNG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXCHNG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
