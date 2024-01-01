XCHNG | XCHNG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XCHNG Quick Project Information
$XCHNG (Chainge Token) serves as the native token of Chainge, a leading cross-chain agregated DEX and bridge infrastructure provider.
Guided by industry leaders like Najam Kidwai, Dejun Qian and Mike Lempress, Chainge takes interoperability and DeFi a step further. Its mission is to empower users with seamless cross-chain trading capabilities for any token on any chain.
Backed by a robust DCRM bridge infrastructure, Chainge currently ensures secure transactions across 55 blockchains through a versatile mobile self-custodial wallet and web trading platform that have currently surpassed $1Billion in cumulative trading volume.You can find more information about XCHNG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
