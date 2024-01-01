mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

XCAD Network | XCAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

XCAD Network Quick Project Information

XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators.
You can find more information about XCAD Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

XCAD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XCAD Network (XCAD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XCAD on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XCAD Network or access MEXC XCAD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XCAD Network to gain higher income. Trade XCAD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXCAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXCAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply199,105,531
XCAD Price CalculatorHow to buy XCAD Network

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM