XCAD Network | XCAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XCAD Network Quick Project Information
XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators.You can find more information about XCAD Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XCAD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXCAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXCAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply199,105,531