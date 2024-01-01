WX | WX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WX Quick Project Information
Weave6 is an Omnichain assets trading infrastructure .By leveraging the cross-chain and Omnichain standard infrastructure supported by ZetaChain, users on Weave6 can manage their multi-chain assets with a chain-agnostic, seamless experience.You can find more information about WX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WX (WX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WX or access MEXC WX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WX to gain higher income. Trade WX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000