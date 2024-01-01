You can find more information about Waltonchain Autonomy history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

WTA Smart Chain is based on the Waltonchain mainnet and represents a smart PoW ecology that is fully consistent with Waltonchain’s algorithm and shares Waltonchain’s hash power. Waltonchain mainnet uses data attributes to extract hash fingerprints or index storage. In subsequent data searches, the required data can be quickly found using our cross-chain indexing mechanism, while data authenticity can be quickly verified through cross-chain data.