Landwolf | WOLF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Landwolf Quick Project Information
Landwolf is the epitome of Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack. Not even the highest mountain, the coldest terrain, the darkest forest or fastest prey can stand in the way of the Avalanche Chain mascot.
Landwolf was created by Matt Furie as part of the Boy's Club, which stars the characters Pepe, Landwolf, Brett and Andy. This is the Wolf of Crypto.You can find more information about Landwolf history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenWOLF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOLF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply690,000,000,000