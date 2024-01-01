mexc
Landwolf Quick Project Information

Landwolf is the epitome of Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack. Not even the highest mountain, the coldest terrain, the darkest forest or fastest prey can stand in the way of the Avalanche Chain mascot. Landwolf was created by Matt Furie as part of the Boy's Club, which stars the characters Pepe, Landwolf, Brett and Andy. This is the Wolf of Crypto.
You can find more information about Landwolf history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WOLF Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Landwolf (WOLF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WOLF on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Landwolf or access MEXC WOLF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Landwolf to gain higher income. Trade WOLF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWOLF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOLF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply690,000,000,000
