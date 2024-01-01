You can find more information about Landwolf history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Landwolf is the epitome of Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack. Not even the highest mountain, the coldest terrain, the darkest forest or fastest prey can stand in the way of the Avalanche Chain mascot. Landwolf was created by Matt Furie as part of the Boy's Club, which stars the characters Pepe, Landwolf, Brett and Andy. This is the Wolf of Crypto.