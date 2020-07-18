Wrapped NXM | WNXM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Wrapped NXM Quick Project Information
Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They've used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.
English name of the tokenWNXM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWNXM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-07-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,896,294