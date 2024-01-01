WNCG | WNCG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WNCG Quick Project Information
Nine Chronicles is the world’s first fully decentralized & open source MMORPG, with user-generated NFTs & serverless infrastructure powered by the community. Nine Chronicle Gold (NCG) is an in-game token of Nine Chronicle, which is used for payments, staking, and governance. NCG can be earned by playing the game. With Ethereum bridge, Nine Chronicle Gold is now available in ERC-20 compatible form, Wrapped NCG (WNCG).
You can find more information about WNCG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WNCG Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenWNCG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWNCG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000