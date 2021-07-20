WITCH | WITCH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WITCH Quick Project Information
WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft).
Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world.You can find more information about WITCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenWITCH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWITCH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-20
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000