Wing also plans to introduce new collateral types across two stages: cross-chain asset collateralization and collateralizing assets such as NFTs and real-world assets. The project has initiated the Wing DAO to govern the platform. WING token holders can vote for new product development, changes in platform parameters, allocation of community funds. WING token will be used for interest discounts and purchasing insurance contracts.