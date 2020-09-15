mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Wing Finance | WING Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Wing Finance Quick Project Information

Wing also plans to introduce new collateral types across two stages: cross-chain asset collateralization and collateralizing assets such as NFTs and real-world assets. The project has initiated the Wing DAO to govern the platform. WING token holders can vote for new product development, changes in platform parameters, allocation of community funds. WING token will be used for interest discounts and purchasing insurance contracts.
You can find more information about Wing Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WING Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Wing Finance (WING) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WING on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Wing Finance or access MEXC WING and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Wing Finance to gain higher income. Trade WING futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWING
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWING
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-09-15
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000
WING Price CalculatorHow to buy Wing Finance

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM