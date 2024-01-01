Windfall Token | WFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Windfall Token Quick Project Information
Windfall aspires to become one of the leading virtual real estate medium to provide exposure to the burgeoning virtual real estate industry through virtual real estate portal.You can find more information about Windfall Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Windfall Token (WFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WFT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Windfall Token or access MEXC WFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Windfall Token to gain higher income. Trade WFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000