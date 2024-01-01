Welshcorgicoin | WELSH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Welshcorgicoin Quick Project Information
Welshcorgicoin is the first memecoin built on Bitcoin using Stacks (STX) blockchain. $WELSH will grow to become Stacks’ mascot and ambassador, helping onboard new users to Stacks, building new and exciting solutions for the ecosystem, the cutest dog can do it all.You can find more information about Welshcorgicoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenWELSH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWELSH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000