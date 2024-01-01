mexc
Welshcorgicoin Quick Project Information

Welshcorgicoin is the first memecoin built on Bitcoin using Stacks (STX) blockchain. $WELSH will grow to become Stacks’ mascot and ambassador, helping onboard new users to Stacks, building new and exciting solutions for the ecosystem, the cutest dog can do it all.
English name of the tokenWELSH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWELSH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
