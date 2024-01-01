mexc
The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.
WACME Token

English name of the tokenWACME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWACME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply234,089,497
