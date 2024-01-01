Vyvo Coin | VSC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Vyvo Coin Quick Project Information
Vyvo Coin ($VSC) is the native coin of Vyvo Coin. $VSC is used for various purposes; such as staking, transactional gas fees on the VSC Network, and participating in decentralised digital health data marketplaceYou can find more information about Vyvo Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VSC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Vyvo Coin (VSC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VSC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Vyvo Coin or access MEXC VSC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Vyvo Coin to gain higher income. Trade VSC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVSC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVSC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,014,165,805