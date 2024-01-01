mexc
Vapor Wallet Quick Project Information

Inflation Hedge Fund: Your Gateway to Curated Crypto Investments Dive into the world of Web3 innovation with VaporFund, offering exposure to both digital and real-world assets. Now, effortlessly purchase mutual funds with cryptocurrencies or seamlessly connect with your VISA cards.
VPR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Vapor Wallet (VPR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VPR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Vapor Wallet or access MEXC VPR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Vapor Wallet to gain higher income. Trade VPR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVPR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVPR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
