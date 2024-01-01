VOW | VOW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VOW Quick Project Information
VOW is the global, decentralized, reserve currency of the Vow ecosystem. Retailers' buy and hold VOW in order to mint, distribute and accept vCurrencies. vCurrencies can save retailers approximately 80% of their current spend on marketing, loyalty, returns, refunds and rewards.You can find more information about VOW history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VOW Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VOW (VOW) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VOW
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VOW or access MEXC VOW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VOW to gain higher income. Trade VOW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVOW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVOW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply825,743,074