You can find more information about VMPX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

VMPX serves as a bridge liquidity token, connecting the bitcoin and Ethereum/X1 blockchains. It exists as a BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin side and an ERC-20 token on Ethereum side, both having a total supply of 108,624,000 tokens. Note：Please beware that VMPX on MEXC is an ERC-20 token, be careful with contract address. Deposit from wrong chain will cause asset loss.