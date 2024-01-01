Voyager Token | VGX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.You can find more information about Voyager Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenVGX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVGX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply279,387,971