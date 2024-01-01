You can find more information about VENOM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Venom is a Layer 0 asynchronous blockchain with a unique mesh network architecture capable of hosting whole nations on the blockchain dynamic sharding for scalability and efficiency with a focus on blockchain adoption through government initiatives such as fiat-backed stablecoins around the world, CBDCs, RWA (such as carbon credits), payments & trade finance.