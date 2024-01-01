VENOM | VENOM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VENOM Quick Project Information
Venom is a Layer 0 asynchronous blockchain with a unique mesh network architecture capable of hosting whole nations on the blockchain dynamic sharding for scalability and efficiency with a focus on blockchain adoption through government initiatives such as fiat-backed stablecoins around the world, CBDCs, RWA (such as carbon credits), payments & trade finance.You can find more information about VENOM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VENOM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenVENOM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenVENOM
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,200,000,000