Velodrome Finance | Velodrome Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Velodrome Finance Quick Project Information
Velodrome Finance, at its core, is a solution for protocols on Optimism to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use cases. Building on top of the groundwork laid out by Solidly, our team has addressed that first iteration's core issues to realize its full potential.You can find more information about Velodrome Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Velodrome Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenVELODROME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVELODROME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply399,999,998