The world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions.You can find more information about VinuChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenVC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000