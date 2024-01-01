VATR | VATR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VATR Quick Project Information
Vatra INU is a community meme token. It has web3 integrations for the community to join their forces on discord and manage the project.You can find more information about VATR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VATR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VATR (VATR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VATR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VATR or access MEXC VATR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VATR to gain higher income. Trade VATR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVATR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenVATR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply148,000,000