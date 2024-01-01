You can find more information about VANA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Nirvana is a decentralised game publisher built on Ethereum, specifically designed for community-centric games. Utilising blockchain technology, Nirvana establishes an expansive platform ecosystem by connecting points and digital assets from various platforms and games. Nirvana provides an SDK called Virtual Swift, which can be integrated into games or platforms. It enables communication beyond conventional point systems by facilitating the conversion of points into NFTs and operates temporary record servers to minimise risks related to service databases and security. Additionally, it supports easy processing within the integrated wallet system at each stage. Through these diverse components and functionalities, Nirvana enables point NFTization, VANA token exchange and usage, and interaction with various platforms.