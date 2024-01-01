You can find more information about VAIOT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.