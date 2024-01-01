VAIOT | VAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VAIOT Quick Project Information
Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.You can find more information about VAIOT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VAIOT (VAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VAIOT or access MEXC VAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VAIOT to gain higher income. Trade VAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000