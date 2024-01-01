USDM | USDM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
USDM Quick Project Information
In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.You can find more information about USDM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
USDM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold USDM (USDM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade USDM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy USDM or access MEXC USDM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on USDM to gain higher income. Trade USDM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUSDM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,500,000,000