UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.