UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.You can find more information about UpOnly history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenUPO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUPO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply160,000,000