Unipoly Coin | UNP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Unipoly Coin Quick Project Information
UniPolyCoin is transforming your gaming experience with RaidField 2! Battle it out in the thrilling multiplayer arena and secure your victory. Each completed mission doesn't just mean a win for your team, but it also means earning UniPolyCoin - the currency of champions! Easily transfer your UniPolyCoins to your wallet on popular exchanges, and enjoy the benefits of your hard-fought victories. It's not just a game, it's an opportunity. Play, win, earn with RaidField 2.You can find more information about Unipoly Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UNP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Unipoly Coin (UNP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UNP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Unipoly Coin or access MEXC UNP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Unipoly Coin to gain higher income. Trade UNP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUNP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUNP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000