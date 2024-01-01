mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Unipoly Coin | UNP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Unipoly Coin Quick Project Information

UniPolyCoin is transforming your gaming experience with RaidField 2! Battle it out in the thrilling multiplayer arena and secure your victory. Each completed mission doesn't just mean a win for your team, but it also means earning UniPolyCoin - the currency of champions! Easily transfer your UniPolyCoins to your wallet on popular exchanges, and enjoy the benefits of your hard-fought victories. It's not just a game, it's an opportunity. Play, win, earn with RaidField 2.
You can find more information about Unipoly Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

UNP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Unipoly Coin (UNP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UNP on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Unipoly Coin or access MEXC UNP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Unipoly Coin to gain higher income. Trade UNP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUNP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUNP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
UNP Price CalculatorHow to buy Unipoly Coin

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM