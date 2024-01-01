You can find more information about UNM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

U:NIUM utilizes blockchain technology to give digital assets a separate and unique recognition value, unlike existing virtual assets, and utilizes NFT, which is characterized by non-interchangeability based on influencers and artists. U:NIUM aims to provide an ecosystem where influencers and their fans can exchange and communicate by providing an NFT platform that can trade with various content.