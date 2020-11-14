You can find more information about Unifi Protocol DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Unifi Protocol is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. Unifi provides a bridge to connect the existing economy of Ethereum-based DeFi products to growing DeFi markets on other blockchains.