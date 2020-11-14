Unifi Protocol DAO | UNFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Unifi Protocol DAO Quick Project Information
Unifi Protocol is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. Unifi provides a bridge to connect the existing economy of Ethereum-based DeFi products to growing DeFi markets on other blockchains.You can find more information about Unifi Protocol DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UNFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UNFI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Unifi Protocol DAO or access MEXC UNFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Unifi Protocol DAO to gain higher income. Trade UNFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUNFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUNFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-11-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000