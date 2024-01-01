You can find more information about UMEE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

UMEE is the native cryptocurrency token of the Umee blockchain. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols.