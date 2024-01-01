UMEE | UMEE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UMEE Quick Project Information
UMEE is the native cryptocurrency token of the Umee blockchain. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols.You can find more information about UMEE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UMEE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold UMEE (UMEE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UMEE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy UMEE or access MEXC UMEE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on UMEE to gain higher income. Trade UMEE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUMEE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUMEE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000