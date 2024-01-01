Ubix.Network | UBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ubix.Network Quick Project Information
UBIX.Network is a DAG/blockchain hybrid designed to integrate blockchains of various types of consensus into a single p2p network.You can find more information about Ubix.Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UBX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ubix.Network (UBX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UBX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ubix.Network or access MEXC UBX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ubix.Network to gain higher income. Trade UBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000