UBU | UBU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UBU Quick Project Information
Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.You can find more information about UBU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UBU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold UBU (UBU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UBU
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy UBU or access MEXC UBU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on UBU to gain higher income. Trade UBU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUBU
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenUBU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000