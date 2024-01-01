Unidef | U Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Unidef Quick Project Information
Unidef is a global network of organizations working together to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future that empowers all to take full control of their finances, data, and identity. Guided by this notion, we are committed to supporting decentralized technologies, protocols, assets, entities, and various initiatives that empower all people, communities, and the planet. Our global network brings together private enterprises, governments, nonprofits, and others who have common values and goals.You can find more information about Unidef history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
U Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Unidef (U) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade U
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Unidef or access MEXC U and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Unidef to gain higher income. Trade U futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply990,000,000,000