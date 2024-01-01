You can find more information about Turtsat history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Turtsat is a community-driven open platform for ordinals, with a mission to become the Gitcoin of Ordinals, providing a space for everyone to build, donate, and impact Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20 through Turtsat. The platform will feature a fundamental donation protocol, enabling more open-source developers and communities to participate in the ecological development of Ordinals and enjoy the benefits.