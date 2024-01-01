Turtsat | TURT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Turtsat Quick Project Information
Turtsat is a community-driven open platform for ordinals, with a mission to become the Gitcoin of Ordinals, providing a space for everyone to build, donate, and impact Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20 through Turtsat. The platform will feature a fundamental donation protocol, enabling more open-source developers and communities to participate in the ecological development of Ordinals and enjoy the benefits.You can find more information about Turtsat history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TURT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTURT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTURT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000