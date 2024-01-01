You can find more information about Tradetomato history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Tradetomato is a next-gen trade and portfolio automation platform set to redefine how you manage your crypto finances. Powered by the Tradetomato token (TTM) and featuring a core built on AI and machine learning, Tradetomato enables anyone from beginners to seasoned traders to automate their crypto portfolio across wallets, exchanges, and financial crypto services.