TRVL | TRVL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TRVL Quick Project Information
Dtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms.
Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders.You can find more information about TRVL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TRVL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTRVL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTRVL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000