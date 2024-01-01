You can find more information about TRVL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms. Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders.