TRUMP404 Quick Project Information

Trump404 is a meme token based on ERC404, a 10,000-NFT splinterable token. For each token held, addresses receive one replicant from the corresponding NFT collection. This innovation enables persistent liquidity and semi-fungibility for all assets within the collection.
You can find more information about TRUMP404 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

TRUMP404 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TRUMP404 (TRUMP404) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TRUMP404 on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TRUMP404 or access MEXC TRUMP404 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TRUMP404 to gain higher income. Trade TRUMP404 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTRUMP404
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTRUMP404
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM