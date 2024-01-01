mexc
TrueFi Quick Project Information

TrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders.
TRU Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenTRU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTRU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,450,000,000
