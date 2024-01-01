TokenFi | TOKEN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TokenFi Quick Project Information
TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. It was launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number-one tokenization platform in the industry.You can find more information about TokenFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TOKEN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTOKEN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTOKEN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000