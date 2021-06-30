TitanSwap | TITAN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.You can find more information about TitanSwap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenTITAN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTITAN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-06-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply35,005,725,274,582