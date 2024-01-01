You can find more information about Throne history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Throne is an NFT marketplace for the next generation of creators and collectors. A place where everyday users can discover, collect and sell their work as digital assets. THN is the utility token for the marketplace and community. By creating our own token economy we are able to provide a commission free platform if creators select to transact in THN, providing a more sensible and sustainable solution by driving forward a new creative economy.