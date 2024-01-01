Thala | THL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Thala Quick Project Information
Thala is the leading DeFi protocol on Aptos. It has a stablecoin, AMM, token launchpad, and soon to launch LSD+RWA product.You can find more information about Thala history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
THL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Thala (THL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade THL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Thala or access MEXC THL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Thala to gain higher income. Trade THL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTHL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTHL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000