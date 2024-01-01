TrustFi | TFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TrustFi Quick Project Information
TrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution for DeFi market based on multichain environment. A complete set of product portfolios developed by TrustFi, including IDO General Protocol (named TrustFi Alpha), Decentralized Staking Contract (named TrustFi Beta) and Providing Liquidity Mining model (“PLM”), which is an important supplement to the DeFi infrastructure built on Web 3.0.You can find more information about TrustFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TFI Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000