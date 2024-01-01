You can find more information about TrustFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

TrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution for DeFi market based on multichain environment. A complete set of product portfolios developed by TrustFi, including IDO General Protocol (named TrustFi Alpha), Decentralized Staking Contract (named TrustFi Beta) and Providing Liquidity Mining model (“PLM”), which is an important supplement to the DeFi infrastructure built on Web 3.0.