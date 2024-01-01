mexc
TES Quick Project Information

Titan Trading Platform is a pioneer all-inclusive and high-performance trading platform power by cutting-edge AI technology on Blast Chain with user-friendly interface, using the top-tier investment trading algorithm. Several innovative features including Terminal Trading, Arbitrage Trading have been explored and introduced, with plans to deploy DeFi, Smart Trade, Titan Cover & DAO, AI Trading Assistant, Social-Fi Marketplace, and DEX in the future.
English name of the tokenTES
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTES
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
