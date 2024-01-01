TERRA | TERRA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Terraport is an autonomous DeFi platform using smart contracts on the Terra Classic blockchain and based on a circular economy model capable of infinite self-sustaining. The entire ecosystem is powered by a native deflationary token called $TERRA, which will be used to access various features of the platform.You can find more information about TERRA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenTERRA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTERRA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000