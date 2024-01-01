You can find more information about TAONU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

TAONU is a decentralized meme token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain under the ERC20 standard. Inspired by the principles of Taoism and the innovative technology of the Bittensor network, TAONU seeks to be more than just a meme token by contributing meaningfully to the Bittensor ecosystem and the broader crypto space.