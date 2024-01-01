SYLO | SYLO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SYLO Quick Project Information
Sylo is reimagining the way data and content work together. Built on The Root Network, the hub for interoperability in the open metaverse, Sylo is an infrastructure layer for data, powering interoperability and oracles for the data about users and the things they value.You can find more information about SYLO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SYLO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSYLO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSYLO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000