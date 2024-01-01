SYL | SYL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SYL Quick Project Information
The myDid application is specifically designed for creating and managing decentralized digital identities. The "Community Studio" of myDid enhances this offering by allowing the management of communities, as well as the creation and distribution of badges, thereby facilitating the recognition of skills and individual contributions. Together, these tools constitute a complete ecosystem for digital identity management.You can find more information about SYL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SYL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SYL (SYL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SYL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SYL or access MEXC SYL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SYL to gain higher income. Trade SYL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSYL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSYL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000