Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.You can find more information about SWINGBY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSWINGBY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWINGBY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply925,000,000