SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM is a guild platform that aims to achieve “inequality reduction” and “equal opportunities” using Web3 technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies, with the concept of “Blooming Smiles to People Around the World”. It was launched as Sakura Guild Games in November 2021 and changed its name to Sakura United Platform in November 2022.