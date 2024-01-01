SUKU | SUKU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SUKU Quick Project Information
Suku is on the mission to accelerate the adoption of real Web3. To get there, Suku is creating an ecosystem that interconnects web3 communities, that powers unique experiences, and utility, and provides simple tools to better onboard users into Web3. All, powered by SUKU.
By creating an ecosystem with shared incentives for all web3 communities, Suku is fostering a space of collaboration and interoperability like never seen before in Web3.You can find more information about SUKU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SUKU Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSUKU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUKU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000